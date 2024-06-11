Sign up
281 / 365
Boys and their toys…
Caught in the act! So funny
A normal tape measure just doesn’t cut it anymore & of course there’s no pretty light.
I’m having a relaxed few hours doing ‘nothingness’, gentle meditation and a nap
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
2
1
Mark St Clair
ace
It’s great for tile work
June 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
That measure is so powerful.
June 11th, 2024
