Previous
282 / 365
My desk companion…
Who faces the door and welcomes energy, luck and most importantly good health.
A few believe it is better if the trunk is down because this means the elephant lets good fortune flow freely and naturally on everyone's path.
7 by 4cm small and cute, sitting on my sons business card.
The joy of being positive…
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1086
photos
98
followers
120
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
279
801
280
802
281
803
282
804
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
12th June 2024 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a beautiful ornament
June 12th, 2024
Brian
ace
Beautiful image and words
June 12th, 2024
