Previous
My desk companion… by beverley365
282 / 365

My desk companion…

Who faces the door and welcomes energy, luck and most importantly good health.

A few believe it is better if the trunk is down because this means the elephant lets good fortune flow freely and naturally on everyone's path.

7 by 4cm small and cute, sitting on my sons business card.

The joy of being positive…
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful ornament
June 12th, 2024  
Brian ace
Beautiful image and words
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise