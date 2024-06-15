One of my many greatest joys…

When my son says ‘mom do you fancy making us some lunch tomorrow’ Do you need to ask?



I gave him a choice… he chose coconut vegetables curry & fish curry.



We live 8 min fast stride to the job, I carry it on breadboard in a pretty strong shopping bag…in a huge pan…



There’s nothing more precious in this world than the feeling of being wanted… Diana dors



I’m never busy for anything…or anyone.