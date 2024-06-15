Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
One of my many greatest joys…
When my son says ‘mom do you fancy making us some lunch tomorrow’ Do you need to ask?
I gave him a choice… he chose coconut vegetables curry & fish curry.
We live 8 min fast stride to the job, I carry it on breadboard in a pretty strong shopping bag…in a huge pan…
There’s nothing more precious in this world than the feeling of being wanted… Diana dors
I’m never busy for anything…or anyone.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1092
photos
98
followers
118
following
78% complete
View this month »
