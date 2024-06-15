Previous
One of my many greatest joys… by beverley365
285 / 365

One of my many greatest joys…

When my son says ‘mom do you fancy making us some lunch tomorrow’ Do you need to ask?

I gave him a choice… he chose coconut vegetables curry & fish curry.

We live 8 min fast stride to the job, I carry it on breadboard in a pretty strong shopping bag…in a huge pan…

There’s nothing more precious in this world than the feeling of being wanted… Diana dors

I’m never busy for anything…or anyone.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise