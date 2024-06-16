He has a new toy…

Worth every cent mum…



The new third floor is looking good. Massive job, however the owners are beyond thrilled.



We were getting ready to go home & son received a bottle of rose bubbles from a previous client as she was on her way home,



He has a vibrancy and kindness, it’s wonderful to see.



Wet Sunday… my Camara will have rest.



Busy fun day day for me on the floor

collating the info for our project, and most likely a little origami…