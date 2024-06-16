Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
He has a new toy…
Worth every cent mum…
The new third floor is looking good. Massive job, however the owners are beyond thrilled.
We were getting ready to go home & son received a bottle of rose bubbles from a previous client as she was on her way home,
He has a vibrancy and kindness, it’s wonderful to see.
Wet Sunday… my Camara will have rest.
Busy fun day day for me on the floor
collating the info for our project, and most likely a little origami…
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
15th June 2024 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A lovely candid of your son at work, what a joy that must be.
June 16th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A great shot,nicely framed.
June 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. Great shot too. Is that a sander, or a painting machine?
June 16th, 2024
