And breath…
My morning inspiration… deep breathing with 15 minutes meditation.
Popped out early for a few photos…
Our little garden is still full of roses…
I adore the fragrance of rose, and whilst these roses are battered and in need of love they smell divine.
The petals are curly almost as if they have closed because of so much rain…
And here comes the rain…
19th June 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Sharing what inspires me
ILCE-6400
19th June 2024 8:27am
