Thriving between two bikes… by beverley365
291 / 365

Thriving between two bikes…

It’s a drizzly fresh day, the sky is dull however there’s a brightness and a slight warmth…

Whilst I’m feeling a little swamped with work & stuff… I’m taking a few hours for strength exercises and meditation.

I’ve made a delicious Greek salad with extras
Drizzled with a beautiful dressing.

Sweet peas take me back to my early years in my great aunts garden, I was forever in it helping her
& then spoilt with homemade cakes & bread. Lovely thoughts…

These are such pretty words…

Here are sweet peas, on tiptoe for
a flight; with wings of gentle
flush over delicate white, and
taper fingers catching at all
things, to bind them all about
with tiny rings.
John Keats
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
79% complete

View this month »

Pat
I love sweet peas, nothing beats their scent for me.
What nice memories you have of your great aunt too.
Nice shot.
June 21st, 2024  
