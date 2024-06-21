Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
291 / 365
Thriving between two bikes…
It’s a drizzly fresh day, the sky is dull however there’s a brightness and a slight warmth…
Whilst I’m feeling a little swamped with work & stuff… I’m taking a few hours for strength exercises and meditation.
I’ve made a delicious Greek salad with extras
Drizzled with a beautiful dressing.
Sweet peas take me back to my early years in my great aunts garden, I was forever in it helping her
& then spoilt with homemade cakes & bread. Lovely thoughts…
These are such pretty words…
Here are sweet peas, on tiptoe for
a flight; with wings of gentle
flush over delicate white, and
taper fingers catching at all
things, to bind them all about
with tiny rings.
John Keats
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1104
photos
100
followers
124
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Latest from all albums
288
810
289
811
290
812
291
813
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
21st June 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat
I love sweet peas, nothing beats their scent for me.
What nice memories you have of your great aunt too.
Nice shot.
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
What nice memories you have of your great aunt too.
Nice shot.