Thriving between two bikes…

It’s a drizzly fresh day, the sky is dull however there’s a brightness and a slight warmth…



Whilst I’m feeling a little swamped with work & stuff… I’m taking a few hours for strength exercises and meditation.



I’ve made a delicious Greek salad with extras

Drizzled with a beautiful dressing.



Sweet peas take me back to my early years in my great aunts garden, I was forever in it helping her

& then spoilt with homemade cakes & bread. Lovely thoughts…



These are such pretty words…



Here are sweet peas, on tiptoe for

a flight; with wings of gentle

flush over delicate white, and

taper fingers catching at all

things, to bind them all about

with tiny rings.

John Keats