My laughing paperweight…. It sounds like a gentle laughing policeman at Blackpool pleasure beach… by beverley365
My laughing paperweight…. It sounds like a gentle laughing policeman at Blackpool pleasure beach…

Mid 90’s comic relief with Lenny Henry & Richard Curtis… raising millions for children.

we always had our house full of children…

I feel immediately happy and giggly every day I tap it… inspiring laughter.
Beverley

