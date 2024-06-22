Sign up
My laughing paperweight…. It sounds like a gentle laughing policeman at Blackpool pleasure beach…
Mid 90’s comic relief with Lenny Henry & Richard Curtis… raising millions for children.
we always had our house full of children…
I feel immediately happy and giggly every day I tap it… inspiring laughter.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
