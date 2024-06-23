Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
293 / 365
Waking up and gently stretching… reaching for the stars
With a happy attitude, a sprinkle of patience &
a calm relaxed energy this has become my morning wake up.
It makes me feel great… it may 10 mins
it maybe 20… I just go with the flow…
Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. Albert Einstein
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1108
photos
101
followers
125
following
80% complete
View this month »
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Latest from all albums
290
812
291
813
292
814
293
815
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
23rd June 2024 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Sounds like a calm way to start the day
June 23rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Could be everyone's ideal! But when you are older, you need patience just to get out of bed and stand up straight!
June 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
A lovely way to start the day, no wonder you are always so positive and happy :-)
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close