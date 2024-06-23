Previous
Waking up and gently stretching… reaching for the stars by beverley365
293 / 365

Waking up and gently stretching… reaching for the stars

With a happy attitude, a sprinkle of patience &
a calm relaxed energy this has become my morning wake up.
It makes me feel great… it may 10 mins
it maybe 20… I just go with the flow…

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. Albert Einstein
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
80% complete

Babs ace
Sounds like a calm way to start the day
June 23rd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Could be everyone's ideal! But when you are older, you need patience just to get out of bed and stand up straight!
June 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely way to start the day, no wonder you are always so positive and happy :-)
June 23rd, 2024  
