When was the first time you saw the Eiffel Tower?

For me it was spring 1984… I was given an opportunity which I embraced… a new job.
I was sent to Paris for training…
I loved it even though he was very strict & scary in the early days,
Gosh I was back & forth like a yo-yo… I’m smiling as I write this, I loved my job.
The city has been the backdrop for some fabulous romantic novels, films, and songs, solidifying its reputation as a destination for lovers.
The iconic Eiffel Tower has become a symbol of love and romance around the world and it deserves it…