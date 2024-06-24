When was the first time you saw the Eiffel Tower?

For me it was spring 1984… I was given an opportunity which I embraced… a new job.

I was sent to Paris for training…

I loved it even though he was very strict & scary in the early days,

Gosh I was back & forth like a yo-yo… I’m smiling as I write this, I loved my job.



The city has been the backdrop for some fabulous romantic novels, films, and songs, solidifying its reputation as a destination for lovers.



The iconic Eiffel Tower has become a symbol of love and romance around the world and it deserves it…