What is the psychology behind baking?

Well apparently… yes!



researchers have shown evidence that the act of baking triggers various parts of our brain, including the amygdala

(the part of our brain where emotions are given meaning)

& the hippocampal cortex (memory retrieval) which can ultimately help us reduce stress and anxiety.



Interesting… for me to spend a day in the basement with my youngest son infused with the smell of dough, learning new techniques and whizzing trays & trays of croissants is sooo much fun. It’s a non stop focused & fabulous day.