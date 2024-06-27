Previous
Looking up… by beverley365
Looking up…

I had such a beautiful morning, then reliving it looking through Oodles of my photos… beautiful & inspiring.

With a towering height of 324 meters, the tower is made up of seven thousand tons of steel.

A few words from Gustave Eiffel:

‘Not only the art of the modern engineer, but also the century of Industry and Science in which we are living, and for which the way was prepared by the great scientific movement of the eighteenth century and by the Revolution of 1789, to which this monument will be built as an expression of France’s gratitude. – Gustave Eiffel’.
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A ace
Fabulous!
June 27th, 2024  
Chrissie
Great perspective
June 27th, 2024  
