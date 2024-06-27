Looking up…

I had such a beautiful morning, then reliving it looking through Oodles of my photos… beautiful & inspiring.



With a towering height of 324 meters, the tower is made up of seven thousand tons of steel.



A few words from Gustave Eiffel:



‘Not only the art of the modern engineer, but also the century of Industry and Science in which we are living, and for which the way was prepared by the great scientific movement of the eighteenth century and by the Revolution of 1789, to which this monument will be built as an expression of France’s gratitude. – Gustave Eiffel’.