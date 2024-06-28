Previous
hidden beneath the Eiffel Tower and its pillars… by beverley365
298 / 365

hidden beneath the Eiffel Tower and its pillars…

Beautiful accordion playing romance,
chilled gentle dog lovely glossy coat who loved attention, & wearing sunglasses…bless

As I took the photo I wondered about the foundations and what was below the tower?

Soo beneath the Eiffel Tower are its foundations, of course, which are firmly anchored 22.3 feet underground, but also the basements housing the technical equipment for each pillar, such as the elevator mechanisms, and offices.

The photo history is amazing… it took 22 months to build the Eiffel tower…
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise