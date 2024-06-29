DSC08512

I took this photo Wednesday evening 20.21pm

most days I visit my son to take progress photos of the job he’s working on.



When I arrived he & Neeno were leaning on the wall basking in the sunshine totally exhausted

with a well deserved beer…



Our reflections in the new windows which are floor to ceiling and the width of the house

are a moment of joy…

Another job done…



Not the best photo… however, best moments shared.

