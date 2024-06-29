Previous
DSC08512 by beverley365
I took this photo Wednesday evening 20.21pm
most days I visit my son to take progress photos of the job he’s working on.

When I arrived he & Neeno were leaning on the wall basking in the sunshine totally exhausted
with a well deserved beer…

Our reflections in the new windows which are floor to ceiling and the width of the house
are a moment of joy…
Another job done…

Not the best photo… however, best moments shared.
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
