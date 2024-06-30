Previous
“Eiffel in love with every corner of this enchanting city.” by beverley365
300 / 365

“Eiffel in love with every corner of this enchanting city.”

A lovely dreamy true quote…

My few hours of walking around discovering the Eiffel Tower & taking Ooo so many photos were wonderful, an extraordinary feeling of calmness & beauty…

Very soon there will be queues of tourists and a buzz in the air.

Lovely to see the Olympic rings facing me…

The rings' dimensions are impressive: 29 meters wide, 15 meters high and 9 meters in diameter per ring, with a total weight of 30 tonnes!

They were hoisted between the first and second floors of the building using two cranes with the help of a team of rope access technicians.

