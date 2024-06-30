Sign up
Previous
300 / 365
“Eiffel in love with every corner of this enchanting city.”
A lovely dreamy true quote…
My few hours of walking around discovering the Eiffel Tower & taking Ooo so many photos were wonderful, an extraordinary feeling of calmness & beauty…
Very soon there will be queues of tourists and a buzz in the air.
Lovely to see the Olympic rings facing me…
The rings' dimensions are impressive: 29 meters wide, 15 meters high and 9 meters in diameter per ring, with a total weight of 30 tonnes!
They were hoisted between the first and second floors of the building using two cranes with the help of a team of rope access technicians.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1122
photos
103
followers
128
following
82% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
23rd June 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
