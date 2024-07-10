Previous
I love this bike…. 🎶 music time by beverley365
310 / 365

I love this bike…. 🎶 music time

The moment I saw this bike… I stopped put my bags down sat on the garden seat… and listened

The opera singing came flowing out of the balcony… the lesson was in full flow.. and Wow! It was so glorious.

I instantly had renewed energy & inspiration…

Most days I’m lucky to hear the piano practice and the deep baritone voice strong & powerful
Practicing.

It’s true what they say:
“The voice is the only instrument invented by God.”
Henry Mollicone. American Composer & Conductor

...One of the most distinctive American opera composers."
Susan Wakely ace
Grist looking bike. How lovely to be treated to your own private concert.
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2024  
winghong_ho
A good looking bike. Nice capture.
July 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
It sure is a fabulous bike, a lovely shot too.
July 10th, 2024  
