I love this bike…. 🎶 music time

The moment I saw this bike… I stopped put my bags down sat on the garden seat… and listened



The opera singing came flowing out of the balcony… the lesson was in full flow.. and Wow! It was so glorious.



I instantly had renewed energy & inspiration…



Most days I’m lucky to hear the piano practice and the deep baritone voice strong & powerful

Practicing.



It’s true what they say:

“The voice is the only instrument invented by God.”

Henry Mollicone. American Composer & Conductor



...One of the most distinctive American opera composers."