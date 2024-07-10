Sign up
310 / 365
I love this bike…. 🎶 music time
The moment I saw this bike… I stopped put my bags down sat on the garden seat… and listened
The opera singing came flowing out of the balcony… the lesson was in full flow.. and Wow! It was so glorious.
I instantly had renewed energy & inspiration…
Most days I’m lucky to hear the piano practice and the deep baritone voice strong & powerful
Practicing.
It’s true what they say:
“The voice is the only instrument invented by God.”
Henry Mollicone. American Composer & Conductor
...One of the most distinctive American opera composers."
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
Grist looking bike. How lovely to be treated to your own private concert.
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2024
winghong_ho
A good looking bike. Nice capture.
July 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
It sure is a fabulous bike, a lovely shot too.
July 10th, 2024
