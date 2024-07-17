Previous
Light at the top of the Ladder… by beverley365
317 / 365

Light at the top of the Ladder…

The house now has a lovely third floor, it’s a rather daunting walk up the ladder… in fact last night it felt further than before…

sometimes we have to push ourselves to step out of our comfort zone… I’ve been doing a lot of this these last few years. I’m giggling as I write this…

The sun is shining it’s a beautiful day…

My decluttering begins…

17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great pov
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise