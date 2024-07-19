Previous
Love beads… 22 strands of luck & love… by beverley365
319 / 365

Love beads… 22 strands of luck & love…

22 strands of soft pink,mink, lilac, gold,clear beads.

When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace
-Jimi Hendrix

Those wonderful carefree days of the 70’s wearing flowers in my hair, feels like yesterday

19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise