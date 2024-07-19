Sign up
Previous
319 / 365
Love beads… 22 strands of luck & love…
22 strands of soft pink,mink, lilac, gold,clear beads.
When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace
-Jimi Hendrix
Those wonderful carefree days of the 70’s wearing flowers in my hair, feels like yesterday
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1160
photos
104
followers
132
following
87% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th July 2024 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
