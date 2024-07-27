Previous
I can honestly say that nothing compares to a French baguette! by beverley365
I can honestly say that nothing compares to a French baguette!

He makes 300 a-day, and often has special orders.

In France, most good bakeries focus on the more artisanal baguette: the baguette tradition. By a law enacted in 1993, a baguette tradition can only contain four ingredients: flour, leavening, water, and salt. They are hand-formed and baked on the premises, often with a sourdough starter.

France is about to begin the holidays,
So everything closes for 2 weeks.

Families gather with family & friends in the country. I love this tradition…
Beverley

