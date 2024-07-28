A good croissant dough makes all the difference.

Made with the best fresh butter & flours,

the croisants are made fresh everyday, they have an over nite sleep in the correct temperature,

5am the following morning they are waking up in the warm bakery, dressed & in the ovens they go.

These are apricot… Christian makes a natural syrup from soaking the fruit which is brushed over the pastry, the cream is spooned on, then in the oven they go.



As they begin to cool the syrup is brushed over again giving a shiny crispness ans two halves of apricots placed above the cream.



Sooo scrumptious