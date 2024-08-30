“Swimming is simply moving meditation.”

So the Josephine baker swimming pool is 25 metres long and 10 metres wide, four lanes and for swimmers of all levels,



It’s a one-of-a-kind swimming experience.

On the Seine with blue sky… oh boy it’s a wonderful place to be.



The facilities are spit spot and there’s a beautiful area to sit dry off and watch the boats going back & forth on the Seine.

No cafe no smoking so it’s as clean as a whistle.



I enjoyed listening to Camila’s story she’s a beautiful girl inside out.



I’m keen to go to a pool nearer to where she lives and get her enrolled for lessons…

she’s keen to learn so I’m happy to motivate her.



My new day begins Ooo I have a fiddle dee dee kinda day today so will definitely need a second coffee…













