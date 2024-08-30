Previous
“Swimming is simply moving meditation.” by beverley365
“Swimming is simply moving meditation.”

So the Josephine baker swimming pool is 25 metres long and 10 metres wide, four lanes and for swimmers of all levels,

It’s a one-of-a-kind swimming experience.
On the Seine with blue sky… oh boy it’s a wonderful place to be.

The facilities are spit spot and there’s a beautiful area to sit dry off and watch the boats going back & forth on the Seine.
No cafe no smoking so it’s as clean as a whistle.

I enjoyed listening to Camila’s story she’s a beautiful girl inside out.

I’m keen to go to a pool nearer to where she lives and get her enrolled for lessons…
she’s keen to learn so I’m happy to motivate her.

My new day begins Ooo I have a fiddle dee dee kinda day today so will definitely need a second coffee…






Beverley

Diana ace
What a wonderful spot for a swimming pool, beautifully captured.
August 30th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Water is wonderful! I taught swimming at a day camp for two summers. It is a good skill to learn. :)
August 30th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
In todays world this is joyous
August 30th, 2024  
