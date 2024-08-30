Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
361 / 365
“Swimming is simply moving meditation.”
So the Josephine baker swimming pool is 25 metres long and 10 metres wide, four lanes and for swimmers of all levels,
It’s a one-of-a-kind swimming experience.
On the Seine with blue sky… oh boy it’s a wonderful place to be.
The facilities are spit spot and there’s a beautiful area to sit dry off and watch the boats going back & forth on the Seine.
No cafe no smoking so it’s as clean as a whistle.
I enjoyed listening to Camila’s story she’s a beautiful girl inside out.
I’m keen to go to a pool nearer to where she lives and get her enrolled for lessons…
she’s keen to learn so I’m happy to motivate her.
My new day begins Ooo I have a fiddle dee dee kinda day today so will definitely need a second coffee…
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1244
photos
113
followers
120
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Latest from all albums
358
880
359
881
360
882
361
883
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th August 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a wonderful spot for a swimming pool, beautifully captured.
August 30th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Water is wonderful! I taught swimming at a day camp for two summers. It is a good skill to learn. :)
August 30th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
In todays world this is joyous
August 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close