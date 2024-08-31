Previous
Oh the joy… the joy of young love… by beverley365
362 / 365

Oh the joy… the joy of young love…

After swimming we had a bite of lunch on the banks of the Seine, a buzzy happy place with uplifting 80’90’s music and an atmosphere of happiness.
Lunchtimes are special times to observe, strict times and togetherness and full.

Thrilling to listen to Camila talk about her plans, hopes and dreams.

When she saw her phone flash I instinctively know it was from Brett… her beaming smile and wide shiny eyes glowing…

I was right.

It’s a brolly day today, golly the weather flips like the toss of a pancake.

I’m walking over to my young son’s house for lunch and to help with a few house jobs which I’ll love.

On route I’ll breath in the heavenly scent of the roses and take a few photos just in case the warning of the afternoon storm batters them.


31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely smile and portrait.
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise