Oh the joy… the joy of young love…

After swimming we had a bite of lunch on the banks of the Seine, a buzzy happy place with uplifting 80’90’s music and an atmosphere of happiness.

Lunchtimes are special times to observe, strict times and togetherness and full.



Thrilling to listen to Camila talk about her plans, hopes and dreams.



When she saw her phone flash I instinctively know it was from Brett… her beaming smile and wide shiny eyes glowing…



I was right.



It’s a brolly day today, golly the weather flips like the toss of a pancake.



I’m walking over to my young son’s house for lunch and to help with a few house jobs which I’ll love.



On route I’ll breath in the heavenly scent of the roses and take a few photos just in case the warning of the afternoon storm batters them.





