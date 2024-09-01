Previous
Reflections of LOVE by beverley365
363 / 365

Reflections of LOVE

Yesterday I helped finish & prepare the atelier with my son, the sun was shining so after a delicious light lunch we began, often the build up to an event that’s as exciting as the event…

We had such a giggle and great fun.

The photos which become my favourites are the ones I just see, snap and repeat.

Immediately I could feel the love between Christian & Carlota in the reflections …

They are a match made in heaven.
This month is going to be truly joyous…

Although, honestly everyday is filled with joy in our lives… because “Love is all there is… “.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
99% complete

Jessica Eby
That's a really cool shot, being able to see all in one picture how each is looking at the other!
September 1st, 2024  
Rob Z
Sucha nice image showing both people.
September 1st, 2024  
Diana
a wonderful capture of this beautiful scenario, I love the smiles and reflections.
September 1st, 2024  
Chrissie
Wonderful capture ♥️
September 1st, 2024  
Marloes
How nice :)
September 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful capture with the reflection completing the story
September 1st, 2024  
Dianne
So nice to see them happy together. A clever shot.
September 1st, 2024  
