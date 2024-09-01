Reflections of LOVE

Yesterday I helped finish & prepare the atelier with my son, the sun was shining so after a delicious light lunch we began, often the build up to an event that’s as exciting as the event…



We had such a giggle and great fun.



The photos which become my favourites are the ones I just see, snap and repeat.



Immediately I could feel the love between Christian & Carlota in the reflections …



They are a match made in heaven.

This month is going to be truly joyous…



Although, honestly everyday is filled with joy in our lives… because “Love is all there is… “.