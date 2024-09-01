Sign up
Previous
363 / 365
Reflections of LOVE
Yesterday I helped finish & prepare the atelier with my son, the sun was shining so after a delicious light lunch we began, often the build up to an event that’s as exciting as the event…
We had such a giggle and great fun.
The photos which become my favourites are the ones I just see, snap and repeat.
Immediately I could feel the love between Christian & Carlota in the reflections …
They are a match made in heaven.
This month is going to be truly joyous…
Although, honestly everyday is filled with joy in our lives… because “Love is all there is… “.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
7
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1248
photos
112
followers
119
following
99% complete
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
360
882
361
883
362
884
885
363
Jessica Eby
ace
That's a really cool shot, being able to see all in one picture how each is looking at the other!
September 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Sucha nice image showing both people.
September 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
a wonderful capture of this beautiful scenario, I love the smiles and reflections.
September 1st, 2024
Chrissie
Wonderful capture ♥️
September 1st, 2024
Marloes
ace
How nice :)
September 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful capture with the reflection completing the story
September 1st, 2024
Dianne
ace
So nice to see them happy together. A clever shot.
September 1st, 2024
