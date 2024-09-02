Sign up
Its team work…
The preparations are really coming together, within 4 hours the atelier wooden frames were painted and the clean door panels back on.
Dried flower arrangements done, curtains up and trimmed…
it’s beginning to get very exciting.
I just noticed the heart shaped leaf in front of them… this has really made me smile
"Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you." —
Loretta Young
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st August 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How wonderful, looking forward to seeing the end result.
September 2nd, 2024
