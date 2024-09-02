Previous
Its team work… by beverley365
364 / 365

Its team work…

The preparations are really coming together, within 4 hours the atelier wooden frames were painted and the clean door panels back on.

Dried flower arrangements done, curtains up and trimmed…
it’s beginning to get very exciting.

I just noticed the heart shaped leaf in front of them… this has really made me smile

"Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you." —
Loretta Young
Beverley

Diana ace
How wonderful, looking forward to seeing the end result.
September 2nd, 2024  
