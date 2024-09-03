Previous
Fairy tales do come true… by beverley365
Fairy tales do come true…

I spotted the perfect photo whilst clearing the lunch table… Carlota isn’t too keen to have her photos taken, so I’m mindful and try to be discreet.

When they first met Christian told me ‘she’s the one mum’…
I’m sooo happy for them I could burst!

Life itself is the most wonderful fairy tale.
Hans Christian Andersen




3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Beverley

beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby ace
Beautiful! They couldn't have been posed better if directed.
September 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of these lovebirds. May they still be looking at each other with so much love 50 years on :-)
September 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - such a beautiful moment to capture these two just gazing at one another - fav
September 3rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
September 3rd, 2024  
