Would you like to make a house?

The most wonderful fabulous question to asked

at 8.30am in the morning.



I tried to be calm but oh boy I was super excited, I’m helping my sons friends family whom need some help right now…



So we waved her mum off, the question was asked? and I answered! Jumping up and down as you do…



I think it was the searching for the pieces that was the most fun, and making the base from the wooden slats… we did not move off the carpet until Maelle felt it was good.



It took 3hrs+ 3 wonderful happy childish hours of fun.



I’ll be helping with Maelle 3 days a week, picking up from school ( love it! ) & dropping her home & helping when needed.



The last 15mins Maelle read her book and was so focused and happy, she’s an 8yr old without a phone. Children need to play! and so do I.







