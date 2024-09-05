Sign up
Looking up…
As you walk up the stairs of thé Mairie - stop - and look up … before entering the building
this is the view.
Built in 1876 & beautifully & incredibly perfect.
In our today lives when I see an X I think of Elon Musk.
I have a creative day today, a fun silliness and I’m excited, whilst i’m waiting for a delivery
It’s a perfect opportunity.
I’m walking to school to pick up lovely Maelle
It’ll be fun sloshing through the puddles.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Diana
ace
What a lovely capture of this great X, fabulous on all that brickwork.
September 5th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How absolutely lovely. I'm happy to say that X's say nothing to me at all, other than the Saltire Flag of Scotland. :-)
September 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail.
September 5th, 2024
