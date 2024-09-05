Previous
Looking up… by beverley365
Photo 367

Looking up…

As you walk up the stairs of thé Mairie - stop - and look up … before entering the building
this is the view.
Built in 1876 & beautifully & incredibly perfect.

In our today lives when I see an X I think of Elon Musk.

I have a creative day today, a fun silliness and I’m excited, whilst i’m waiting for a delivery
It’s a perfect opportunity.

I’m walking to school to pick up lovely Maelle
It’ll be fun sloshing through the puddles.



5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely capture of this great X, fabulous on all that brickwork.
September 5th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How absolutely lovely. I'm happy to say that X's say nothing to me at all, other than the Saltire Flag of Scotland. :-)
September 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail.
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise