Looking up…

As you walk up the stairs of thé Mairie - stop - and look up … before entering the building

this is the view.

Built in 1876 & beautifully & incredibly perfect.



In our today lives when I see an X I think of Elon Musk.



I have a creative day today, a fun silliness and I’m excited, whilst i’m waiting for a delivery

It’s a perfect opportunity.



I’m walking to school to pick up lovely Maelle

It’ll be fun sloshing through the puddles.







