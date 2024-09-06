Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 368
walking through history…
This is the street sign at the Mairie where my son is getting married.
Taking a Quick Look into the Parisian Street signs which represent layers of history.
The signs mounted on street corners appeared only in the 18th century like this one.
The thing I like most is that Parisian streets are named mostly after important people, people that made a difference.
philosophers, scientists, writers, artists and architects. They contributed something lasting to society and life… the list is endless.
We don’t really need to know this, but we do now.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1258
photos
112
followers
119
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Latest from all albums
365
887
366
888
367
889
890
368
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th August 2024 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice that not only the name but a snippet of information.
September 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close