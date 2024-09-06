walking through history…

This is the street sign at the Mairie where my son is getting married.



Taking a Quick Look into the Parisian Street signs which represent layers of history.



The signs mounted on street corners appeared only in the 18th century like this one.



The thing I like most is that Parisian streets are named mostly after important people, people that made a difference.



philosophers, scientists, writers, artists and architects. They contributed something lasting to society and life… the list is endless.



We don’t really need to know this, but we do now.

