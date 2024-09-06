Previous
walking through history… by beverley365
walking through history…

This is the street sign at the Mairie where my son is getting married.

Taking a Quick Look into the Parisian Street signs which represent layers of history.

The signs mounted on street corners appeared only in the 18th century like this one.

The thing I like most is that Parisian streets are named mostly after important people, people that made a difference.

philosophers, scientists, writers, artists and architects. They contributed something lasting to society and life… the list is endless.

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Nice that not only the name but a snippet of information.
September 6th, 2024  
