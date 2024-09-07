Previous
The creative adult is the child who survived…
Photo 369

The creative adult is the child who survived…

Today I will finish what I started a few days ago… It’s been sooo much fun.

So, I’ve sharpened my watercolour crayons and I’m ready!

A crayon and a dream can take you anywhere.



7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
101% complete

Kathy A ace
Great shot. Enjoy your colouring
September 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The shavings and pencils make a nice creative shot.
September 7th, 2024  
