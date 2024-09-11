There’s something so lovely about french newspapers

On my stride to discover ‘the mairie’ i spotted a wonderful old newspaper stand next to the metro the morning papers were spread out under plastic,



Ooo I love people watching… the cafés are bursting with energy and style.



Seeing people hiding behind the open wide paper, reading & drinking their morning coffee before the day starts is fun, I wonder if you still get ink on your fingers & thumb…?



It’s good that just sometimes people keep their phones in their pocket or bags.



Le Figaro, established in 1826, is France's oldest and largest daily morning newspaper.

My favourite used to be le monde.