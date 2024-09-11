Previous
There’s something so lovely about french newspapers by beverley365
Photo 373

There’s something so lovely about french newspapers

On my stride to discover ‘the mairie’ i spotted a wonderful old newspaper stand next to the metro the morning papers were spread out under plastic,

Ooo I love people watching… the cafés are bursting with energy and style.

Seeing people hiding behind the open wide paper, reading & drinking their morning coffee before the day starts is fun, I wonder if you still get ink on your fingers & thumb…?

It’s good that just sometimes people keep their phones in their pocket or bags.

Le Figaro, established in 1826, is France's oldest and largest daily morning newspaper.
My favourite used to be le monde.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely find and shot of all the newspapers, we only have two. One in English and the other in Afrikaans ;-)
September 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this display of Frenchness. Super.
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise