Previous
If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast." by beverley365
Photo 374

If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast."

Ernest Hemingway.

Discovering the mairie where my son is getting married was fun, this is the side the building just before the entrance, I was so lucky on this morning as the weather was just perfect…

I liked how the light made the brickwork colours pop & glow with the trees glistening in the sun.

This is the street of Light!

2 sleeps…

12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed by the tree.
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise