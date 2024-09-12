Sign up
Previous
Photo 374
If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast."
Ernest Hemingway.
Discovering the mairie where my son is getting married was fun, this is the side the building just before the entrance, I was so lucky on this morning as the weather was just perfect…
I liked how the light made the brickwork colours pop & glow with the trees glistening in the sun.
This is the street of Light!
2 sleeps…
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed by the tree.
September 12th, 2024
