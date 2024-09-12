If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast."

Ernest Hemingway.



Discovering the mairie where my son is getting married was fun, this is the side the building just before the entrance, I was so lucky on this morning as the weather was just perfect…



I liked how the light made the brickwork colours pop & glow with the trees glistening in the sun.



This is the street of Light!



2 sleeps…



