Paris bubbles… a touch of magic by beverley365
Photo 375

Paris bubbles… a touch of magic

I was forever making bubbles with washing up liquid…

I had no idea of the history of blowing bubbles…
It’s interesting…

Soap bubbles have been used as entertainment for at least 400 years, as evidenced by 17th-century Flemish paintings showing children blowing bubbles with clay pipes.

There’s a beautiful early painting of Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin, Soap Bubbles 1734

I just read retailers sell around 200 million bottles annually.

I shall keep my little bottle and keep it full & ready… you never know when you might need to share a little magic…
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
I love a bubble. Fascinating history. Who would have thought.
September 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and such an interesting read!
September 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Every childhood dream is in blowing bubbles and keeps us young forever ! Lovely shot and interesting narrative.
September 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fascionating
September 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous shot and narrative
September 13th, 2024  
