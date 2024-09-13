Paris bubbles… a touch of magic

I was forever making bubbles with washing up liquid…



I had no idea of the history of blowing bubbles…

It’s interesting…



Soap bubbles have been used as entertainment for at least 400 years, as evidenced by 17th-century Flemish paintings showing children blowing bubbles with clay pipes.



There’s a beautiful early painting of Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin, Soap Bubbles 1734



I just read retailers sell around 200 million bottles annually.



I shall keep my little bottle and keep it full & ready… you never know when you might need to share a little magic…

