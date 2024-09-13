Sign up
Paris bubbles… a touch of magic
I was forever making bubbles with washing up liquid…
I had no idea of the history of blowing bubbles…
It’s interesting…
Soap bubbles have been used as entertainment for at least 400 years, as evidenced by 17th-century Flemish paintings showing children blowing bubbles with clay pipes.
There’s a beautiful early painting of Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin, Soap Bubbles 1734
Chardin painted at least three versions of Soap Bubbles, the oldest known version of which is in the Met. Artist, Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin. Year, c. 1733 ...
I just read retailers sell around 200 million bottles annually.
I shall keep my little bottle and keep it full & ready… you never know when you might need to share a little magic…
13th September 2024
Beverley
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd September 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I love a bubble. Fascinating history. Who would have thought.
September 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and such an interesting read!
September 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Every childhood dream is in blowing bubbles and keeps us young forever ! Lovely shot and interesting narrative.
September 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fascionating
September 13th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fabulous shot and narrative
September 13th, 2024
