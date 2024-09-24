Previous
Photo booths are so much fun…

We say farewell to my sons wife’s family,
They’ve had 3 weeks of wonderful family togetherness.
It’s wonderful to some how communicate, laugh and be together when language is tricky.

They go home to Brazil, knowing the happy couple will visit next year.

Ooo wonderful moments
