Photo 384
Photo booths are so much fun…
We say farewell to my sons wife’s family,
They’ve had 3 weeks of wonderful family togetherness.
It’s wonderful to some how communicate, laugh and be together when language is tricky.
They go home to Brazil, knowing the happy couple will visit next year.
Ooo wonderful moments
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
