Togetherness, happy beginnings and the joy of life.

Life is good for the happy couple, my son is happy and honestly… to me that’s all that matters.



In the chaos of the world, living in a positive happy healthy bubble is a good place to be.

Although, I’ve always always lived in this bubble even when life was challenging.



I once had a thousand desires, but in my one desire to know you, all else melted away.

Rumi