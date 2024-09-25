Sign up
Photo 385
Togetherness, happy beginnings and the joy of life.
Life is good for the happy couple, my son is happy and honestly… to me that’s all that matters.
In the chaos of the world, living in a positive happy healthy bubble is a good place to be.
Although, I’ve always always lived in this bubble even when life was challenging.
I once had a thousand desires, but in my one desire to know you, all else melted away.
Rumi
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
A wonderful portrait of the happy couple, beautiful quote too.
September 25th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great photo of the happy couple
September 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such happiness !
September 25th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. Beautiful photo of the happy couple.
September 25th, 2024
