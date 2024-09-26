Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 386
Constance plays the Cello…
Constance is Maële’s big sister 14yrs, I did a few short video’s of her doing her practice yesterday afternoon, it was so wonderful to ‘just sit’ and listen.
I appreciated this practice so much, she rather liked the attention & praise which over the coming weeks I will share bucket loads off… so well deserved.
"Playing lifts you out of yourself into a delirious place." Jacqueline du Pré
The children’s father went in hospital yesterday for a serious op… I will send him videos & photos to keep him positive and strong.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1294
photos
111
followers
120
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Latest from all albums
383
905
384
906
385
907
386
908
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Taken
25th September 2024 9:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
So chose the most beautiful instrument, by the look of the sheet music, she is a rather advanced player. Good on her.
September 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image of Constance concentrating hard on her music. I hope her dad gets well very soon. x
September 26th, 2024
Lesley
ace
How lovely that is. I wish we’d been given the chance to learn/play music.
September 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close