Previous
Constance plays the Cello… by beverley365
Photo 386

Constance plays the Cello…

Constance is Maële’s big sister 14yrs, I did a few short video’s of her doing her practice yesterday afternoon, it was so wonderful to ‘just sit’ and listen.

I appreciated this practice so much, she rather liked the attention & praise which over the coming weeks I will share bucket loads off… so well deserved.

"Playing lifts you out of yourself into a delirious place." Jacqueline du Pré

The children’s father went in hospital yesterday for a serious op… I will send him videos & photos to keep him positive and strong.

26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 6
  • 3
  • Sharing what inspires me
  • 25th September 2024 9:29pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Yao RL ace
So chose the most beautiful instrument, by the look of the sheet music, she is a rather advanced player. Good on her.
September 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image of Constance concentrating hard on her music. I hope her dad gets well very soon. x
September 26th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How lovely that is. I wish we’d been given the chance to learn/play music.
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise