Constance plays the Cello…

Constance is Maële’s big sister 14yrs, I did a few short video’s of her doing her practice yesterday afternoon, it was so wonderful to ‘just sit’ and listen.



I appreciated this practice so much, she rather liked the attention & praise which over the coming weeks I will share bucket loads off… so well deserved.



"Playing lifts you out of yourself into a delirious place." Jacqueline du Pré



The children’s father went in hospital yesterday for a serious op… I will send him videos & photos to keep him positive and strong.



