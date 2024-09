This is called ‘to your gardens’

Whilst waiting at the cultural centre while maële was at dance class, I smooched around, met some really lovely arty creative people who work there. Watched the theatre group practising

& discovered a real sense of community.



This is an amazing venue for children from 4 to 24…. Theatre, dance, music, art the list goes on…



This beautiful piece of art Is made of a very thick heavy duty wool,

Bergschad wool from Germany & natural wool from France.

Made by hand



Probably used as a door mat… it’s the right size