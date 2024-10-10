Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 400
Learning & sharing… never stop darling
Last week of the early shifts… for my son!
I’m beyond thrilled… I’m ecstatically happy!
I loved listening to the detail and techniques of the course he did last week.
I was also thrilled to see hand written notes for his teaching to his colleagues.
I journal when I’m whizzing around on the metro wonderful use of time… pen & paper …
Maybe I must look weird? Ancient in young eyes probably.
I’ve had sooo many people taking my photo?
Lovely people…they just seem surprised I’m using a pen?
Although thinking about when my mum turned
40 I thought she was soo old.
I’ll still be writing & drawing when I’m 104yr…
I do love my iPhone & iPad and Brett’s whiz bang apple… they have uses.
I’ve been using technology since it was launched… I’m just me…a bit odd
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1322
photos
111
followers
121
following
109% complete
View this month »
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
Latest from all albums
397
919
398
920
921
399
400
922
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely images and narrative. Keep on writing!
October 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful collage and a wonderful narrative.
October 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close