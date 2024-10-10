Learning & sharing… never stop darling

Last week of the early shifts… for my son!

I’m beyond thrilled… I’m ecstatically happy!



I loved listening to the detail and techniques of the course he did last week.

I was also thrilled to see hand written notes for his teaching to his colleagues.



I journal when I’m whizzing around on the metro wonderful use of time… pen & paper …

Maybe I must look weird? Ancient in young eyes probably.



I’ve had sooo many people taking my photo?

Lovely people…they just seem surprised I’m using a pen?



Although thinking about when my mum turned

40 I thought she was soo old.



I’ll still be writing & drawing when I’m 104yr…



I do love my iPhone & iPad and Brett’s whiz bang apple… they have uses.



I’ve been using technology since it was launched… I’m just me…a bit odd