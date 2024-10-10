Previous
Learning & sharing… never stop darling by beverley365
Photo 400

Learning & sharing… never stop darling

Last week of the early shifts… for my son!
I’m beyond thrilled… I’m ecstatically happy!

I loved listening to the detail and techniques of the course he did last week.
I was also thrilled to see hand written notes for his teaching to his colleagues.

I journal when I’m whizzing around on the metro wonderful use of time… pen & paper …
Maybe I must look weird? Ancient in young eyes probably.

I’ve had sooo many people taking my photo?
Lovely people…they just seem surprised I’m using a pen?

Although thinking about when my mum turned
40 I thought she was soo old.

I’ll still be writing & drawing when I’m 104yr…

I do love my iPhone & iPad and Brett’s whiz bang apple… they have uses.

I’ve been using technology since it was launched… I’m just me…a bit odd
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely images and narrative. Keep on writing!
October 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful collage and a wonderful narrative.
October 10th, 2024  
