To see an eight yr old play the harp was wonderful… by beverley365
Photo 401

To see an eight yr old play the harp was wonderful…

I’ve been helping out with these lovely children for well over a month, and whilst her sister practices the cello daily, Maëlle is reluctant so I just go with the flow… her dad is very sick and it’s hard for the girls.

However on Wednesday evening I was on the sofa writing and saw her music homework…
A short piece of a catchy tune… lovely music…

At the bottom we’re the music teachers notes-
no less than 10 mins - no more than 20mins
Cool…
I stood outside her bedroom door and sang the tune! nothing special just la la… a catchy short tune

She opened her door within seconds gave me a long hug and took the cover off the harp…
Her feet were flapping up and down with energy she loves it!

Her mum was thrilled to see the cover off on her return.

We all need motivation no matter how old we are…

A new day and I see a few sun beams…. Yippee!
