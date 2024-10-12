Previous
For the looove of vintage Haberdashery… by beverley365
Photo 402

For the looove of vintage Haberdashery…

This is one of dozens of extraordinary amazing vintage shops at the ‘puces des marche’.

The beading work, samplers, threads, buttons an endless list…

Once in a while it’s so fun to step back in time, and remember ‘those days’ how lucky we are.

12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous place.
@grammyn I saw this and thought of you 🤣
October 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my , how wonderful - a real blast from the past !!
October 12th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, I could spend hours in there
October 12th, 2024  
