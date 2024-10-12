Sign up
Previous
Photo 402
For the looove of vintage Haberdashery…
This is one of dozens of extraordinary amazing vintage shops at the ‘puces des marche’.
The beading work, samplers, threads, buttons an endless list…
Once in a while it’s so fun to step back in time, and remember ‘those days’ how lucky we are.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1326
photos
111
followers
121
following
110% complete
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
921
399
400
922
401
923
924
402
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th October 2024 11:41am
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous place.
@grammyn
I saw this and thought of you 🤣
October 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my , how wonderful - a real blast from the past !!
October 12th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, I could spend hours in there
October 12th, 2024
@grammyn I saw this and thought of you 🤣