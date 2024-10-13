A UFO… the surprise of seeing it took my breath away… I stood £ stared’

Soo impressive & surprising…I was so thrilled! the jetsons from the 60’s was spinning in my head for the rest of day… as it is now.



This 'UFO' house was originally designed by Finnish architect - Marti suuronen in 1968 for a friend who wanted a mobile holiday chalet.



From 1968 - 1986 it stood on the esplanade Paris la défense in front of the CNIT where it served as a restaurant.



It’s now owned by the famous

Benoit Ramognino, antique dealer who writes:

"Yesterday, today, tomorrow, I am very happy to share my passion of the pop culture with you through this house at the heart of the marché Dauphine".



His shop & huge amazingly exciting displays bursting with Ooo! However closed… sunday midday is early… a reason to return

