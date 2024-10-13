Previous
A UFO… the surprise of seeing it took my breath away… I stood £ stared’ by beverley365
Photo 403

A UFO… the surprise of seeing it took my breath away… I stood £ stared’

Soo impressive & surprising…I was so thrilled! the jetsons from the 60’s was spinning in my head for the rest of day… as it is now.

This 'UFO' house was originally designed by Finnish architect - Marti suuronen in 1968 for a friend who wanted a mobile holiday chalet.

From 1968 - 1986 it stood on the esplanade Paris la défense in front of the CNIT where it served as a restaurant.

It’s now owned by the famous
Benoit Ramognino, antique dealer who writes:
"Yesterday, today, tomorrow, I am very happy to share my passion of the pop culture with you through this house at the heart of the marché Dauphine".

His shop & huge amazingly exciting displays bursting with Ooo! However closed… sunday midday is early… a reason to return
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous find and capture, I have not seen or heard of this great looking house before.
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise