Waiting in the sunshine for Maële…

This is my Wednesday morning hangout whilst the children are in their music & dance class.
It’s lovely that I can hear the music and hear the children.

Helping out my son’s friends who’s also his work colleague, who’s now out of hospital healing at home has been for me fun. He’s not able to do anything and on drips & stuff.

To hang out with an 8yr old 3/4 days a week is Fun.
Motivating, playing, walking and cooking,..blah blah … soo fabulous…

SCHOOLS OUT! Jumping up & down with arms reaching for the sky!
Last night was a joy! Her friends too were sooo happy, ( with heavy back packs of books & homework ). The children do not use phones / iPads or laptops… not allowed.. love this!

Maële & her sister are going to the grandparents in the country for the holidays… a wonderful tradition. ( With their musical instruments )


Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
Jessica Eby ace
I'm sure it has been wonderful for then to have you, too! How long is their school break?
October 18th, 2024  
Marloes ace
Hoe lovely!
October 18th, 2024  
