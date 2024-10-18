Waiting in the sunshine for Maële…

This is my Wednesday morning hangout whilst the children are in their music & dance class.

It’s lovely that I can hear the music and hear the children.



Helping out my son’s friends who’s also his work colleague, who’s now out of hospital healing at home has been for me fun. He’s not able to do anything and on drips & stuff.



To hang out with an 8yr old 3/4 days a week is Fun.

Motivating, playing, walking and cooking,..blah blah … soo fabulous…



SCHOOLS OUT! Jumping up & down with arms reaching for the sky!

Last night was a joy! Her friends too were sooo happy, ( with heavy back packs of books & homework ). The children do not use phones / iPads or laptops… not allowed.. love this!



Maële & her sister are going to the grandparents in the country for the holidays… a wonderful tradition. ( With their musical instruments )





