Look up to see the beehive.

This beehive, a true historical monument dating from the late 19th century, once served as a signpost for a honey merchant's stall.



The building itself, a classic Ashlar built around 1850, a witness to this bygone era.



Lovely mosaics in shades of blue dates from 1940 and adds an artistic touch to the scene. Despite their dilapidated state in some places



You could walk by a million times and totally miss it if you never look up…



On my walk from the Seine to the metro at halles, à long interesting walk.



