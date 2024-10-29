Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 419
Look up to see the beehive.
This beehive, a true historical monument dating from the late 19th century, once served as a signpost for a honey merchant's stall.
The building itself, a classic Ashlar built around 1850, a witness to this bygone era.
Lovely mosaics in shades of blue dates from 1940 and adds an artistic touch to the scene. Despite their dilapidated state in some places
You could walk by a million times and totally miss it if you never look up…
On my walk from the Seine to the metro at halles, à long interesting walk.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1360
photos
113
followers
122
following
114% complete
View this month »
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
Latest from all albums
416
938
417
939
418
940
419
941
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th October 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close