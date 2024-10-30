Sign up
Photo 420
Forget the directions…follow your instincts
Walking through the city without a specific destination is seriously fun, i’ve found some beautiful places of interest & cute tiny shops.
I’m getting quite good at wandering… loosing myself on the streets of Paris… so funny
Of course I have my phone just in case I’m hopelessly lost.
All good fun!!!
I’ve had a digital detox for the last 8 months…since arriving here…
I feel quite empowered and thrilled with myself.
Neither of my sons are on social media… so it was easy.. ish
I’m going to dip my toes back in…this weekend in preparation for the new year plans…
I feel so happy and excited to be here…close to my sons, I’m hopelessly behind on my writing but hey… life is to be shared…
No doubt we’ll have plenty of rainy days.
30th October 2024
