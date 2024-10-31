Previous
Happy Halloween…. by beverley365
Photo 421

Happy Halloween….

2004 flashback… I loved nothing more than children’s parties & being a mum.

Our hobby filled our lives & my job always came 3rd place even though I loved it.

A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on… forever.

More than likely a happy snappy instant camera photo… great for children to use, always so much fun seeing the photos when they were developed.

Which I took screen shots of forever ago… so I always had them. Along with super heavy photo albums … apart from 2 are all in storage until next year…
