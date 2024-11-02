Sign up
Photo 423
I have an overwhelming feeling of Awe… a sense of wonder…
Buddha Amitabha (Amituo fo)
Amitäbha Buddha (Amituo fo)
Marble
Northern Qi (550-577), China
A phenomenal musée…I’m thrilled to spend time here. I’ve only just walked through the door…
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
November 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Nicely captured.
November 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice capture. The guy below is watching you!
November 2nd, 2024
