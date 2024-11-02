Previous
I have an overwhelming feeling of Awe… a sense of wonder… by beverley365
Buddha Amitabha (Amituo fo)
Amitäbha Buddha (Amituo fo)
Marble
Northern Qi (550-577), China

A phenomenal musée…I’m thrilled to spend time here. I’ve only just walked through the door…

2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Beverley

@beverley365
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
November 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely captured.
November 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice capture. The guy below is watching you!
November 2nd, 2024  
