Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. Dalai Lama by beverley365
These huge metal sculptures were Incense holders for the temples…

one hundred and fifty years of discoveries, the collections of the Musée Cernuschi encompass almost five thousand years, from prehistory to the 21" century.
Through these works, visitors to the museum are invited, in the spirit of its founder, on a journey to Asia.

A place of conservation and an exhibition venue but also an institution where current artistic expertise and practices are shared.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
116% complete

