Previous
Photo 425
Kimura Toun Dragon
A remarkably exquisite and scary huge dragon…
I have enjoyed this special musée, sharing its aura of calm.
Kimura Toun (active in the 19th century)
Incense burner and dragon bronze
End of the Edo period (1603-1868)
- beginning of the Meiji era
(1868-1912), Japan
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1372
photos
114
followers
124
following
116% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st November 2024 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
An impressive piece.
November 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , what a beauty ! - craftmanship at its best !
November 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful work of art.
November 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 4th, 2024
