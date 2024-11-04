Previous
Kimura Toun Dragon by beverley365
Kimura Toun Dragon

A remarkably exquisite and scary huge dragon…

I have enjoyed this special musée, sharing its aura of calm.

Kimura Toun (active in the 19th century)
Incense burner and dragon bronze

End of the Edo period (1603-1868)
- beginning of the Meiji era
(1868-1912), Japan
Susan Wakely ace
An impressive piece.
November 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , what a beauty ! - craftmanship at its best !
November 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful work of art.
November 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 4th, 2024  
