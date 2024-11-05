Sign up
Photo 426
Time for a little inspiring english… 10 mins before the next lesson…
Back to school for Maëlle, I’m continuing to help the family with fun & silliness on our way to & from school and music lessons
She had a lovely holiday in the country with her grandparents and big sister.
Ooo It’s inspiring to share knowledge & giggles
and it’s even more inspiring to see a smiley happy face.when she bounces out of school.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1374
photos
114
followers
125
following
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sweet!
November 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
so adorable.
November 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely photos
November 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks a lovely little girl.
November 5th, 2024
