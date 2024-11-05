Previous
Time for a little inspiring english… 10 mins before the next lesson… by beverley365
Photo 426

Time for a little inspiring english… 10 mins before the next lesson…

Back to school for Maëlle, I’m continuing to help the family with fun & silliness on our way to & from school and music lessons

She had a lovely holiday in the country with her grandparents and big sister.

Ooo It’s inspiring to share knowledge & giggles
and it’s even more inspiring to see a smiley happy face.when she bounces out of school.



5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Sweet!
November 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
so adorable.
November 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely photos
November 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
She looks a lovely little girl.
November 5th, 2024  
