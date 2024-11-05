Time for a little inspiring english… 10 mins before the next lesson…

Back to school for Maëlle, I’m continuing to help the family with fun & silliness on our way to & from school and music lessons



She had a lovely holiday in the country with her grandparents and big sister.



Ooo It’s inspiring to share knowledge & giggles

and it’s even more inspiring to see a smiley happy face.when she bounces out of school.







