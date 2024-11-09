Inspiration short lived…

Waiting for class to finish on monday ,
I’m on the 2nd floor on the glass bridge chatting to a few children, who were watching their friends swimming. It’s a great centre I’ve been with my son and by myself… fabulous
So, I went yesterday.
Whilst the facilities are excellent, it’s cold…
Once you’re in and swimming its fabulous, but oh boy as soon as you climb the ladder it hits you…it’s cold…
I have long hair & drying my hair and changing was brrrrr.
Will I go again…probably I’m a swimmer…
and clearly crazy…
I remember going swimming no matter how cold it was. Somehow, I lost my enthusiasm for swimming; it disappeared with my balance.