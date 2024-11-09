Inspiration short lived…

Previous
Waiting for class to finish on monday ,
I’m on the 2nd floor on the glass bridge chatting to a few children, who were watching their friends swimming. It’s a great centre I’ve been with my son and by myself… fabulous

So, I went yesterday.
Whilst the facilities are excellent, it’s cold…
Once you’re in and swimming its fabulous, but oh boy as soon as you climb the ladder it hits you…it’s cold…

I have long hair & drying my hair and changing was brrrrr.

Will I go again…probably I’m a swimmer…
and clearly crazy…
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Beverley

Diana ace
What a great view from the bridge. A good spot for peeping toms 😁
November 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace

I remember going swimming no matter how cold it was. Somehow, I lost my enthusiasm for swimming; it disappeared with my balance.
November 9th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Wonderful perspective with the dark and light.
November 9th, 2024  
