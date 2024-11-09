Inspiration short lived…

Waiting for class to finish on monday ,

I’m on the 2nd floor on the glass bridge chatting to a few children, who were watching their friends swimming. It’s a great centre I’ve been with my son and by myself… fabulous



So, I went yesterday.

Whilst the facilities are excellent, it’s cold…

Once you’re in and swimming its fabulous, but oh boy as soon as you climb the ladder it hits you…it’s cold…



I have long hair & drying my hair and changing was brrrrr.



Will I go again…probably I’m a swimmer…

and clearly crazy…