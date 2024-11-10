Sign up
Photo 431
The corner is bursting with autumn colours…
Good Sunday morning…
I am driven by happy thoughts
& coffee
My sons are away this weekend,
I’m having a relaxed time… pottering…
spit spotting & a lot of nothingness.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1384
photos
115
followers
125
following
118% complete
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
428
950
429
951
952
430
431
953
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st November 2024 1:57pm
Casablanca
ace
What a beautiful colourful sight
November 10th, 2024
