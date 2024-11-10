Previous
The corner is bursting with autumn colours… by beverley365
Photo 431

The corner is bursting with autumn colours…

Good Sunday morning…
I am driven by happy thoughts
& coffee

My sons are away this weekend,
I’m having a relaxed time… pottering…
spit spotting & a lot of nothingness.
Beverley

Casablanca ace
What a beautiful colourful sight
November 10th, 2024  
