Photo 434
Buddha Amitabha
(Amida). Hebei. Marble.
Liao Dynasty
(907 1112)
This is my favourite, it has a glow, a specialness an indescribable beautifulness…
I didn’t take as many photos as i thought,
I spent my time feeling in ‘awe’ as I walked around quite slowly absorbing the magnificence of this collection.
Whilst maële has her lessons today I’ll sit and discover the Laio dynasty.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Beverley
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
I would be in awe too, beautifully captured.
November 13th, 2024
