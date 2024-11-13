Buddha Amitabha

(Amida). Hebei. Marble.

Liao Dynasty

(907 1112)



This is my favourite, it has a glow, a specialness an indescribable beautifulness…



I didn’t take as many photos as i thought,



I spent my time feeling in ‘awe’ as I walked around quite slowly absorbing the magnificence of this collection.



Whilst maële has her lessons today I’ll sit and discover the Laio dynasty.



