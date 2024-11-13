Previous
Buddha Amitabha by beverley365
Photo 434

Buddha Amitabha

(Amida). Hebei. Marble.
Liao Dynasty
(907 1112)

This is my favourite, it has a glow, a specialness an indescribable beautifulness…

I didn’t take as many photos as i thought,

I spent my time feeling in ‘awe’ as I walked around quite slowly absorbing the magnificence of this collection.

Whilst maële has her lessons today I’ll sit and discover the Laio dynasty.

13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Beverley

Diana ace
I would be in awe too, beautifully captured.
November 13th, 2024  
